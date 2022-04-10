Protest in Texas after woman allegedly charged with murder for 'self-induced abortion'

A protest was organised by La Frontera Fund, a Rio Grande Valley abortion aid organisation outside the Starr County Jail in Southwestern Texas on Saturday where a 26-year-old woman Lizelle Herrera was allegedly charged with murder for conducting a "self-induced abortion", as per the protesters, reports said.

As per the sheriff’s office, the woman was arrested on Thursday after it was discovered that she deliberately and knowingly caused death of an individual via- self-induced abortion and her bond was set at $500,000. The sheriff’s office however did not confirm the report.

The group’s founder, Rickie Gonzale on Saturday said, “She miscarried at a hospital and allegedly confided to hospital staff that she had attempted to induce her own abortion and she was reported to the authorities by hospital administration or staff.”

She also reportedly said that the group hasn’t been able to confirm the specifics but thinks this might be the first arrest since a new state legislation came into effect which states that abortion beyond six weeks is prohibited with no exception for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

The US Supreme Court left the restriction in midway, but the legal challenges are still pending.

Texas law allows a private person to sue anyone who assisted or supports a woman in abortion and can receive a minimum of $10,000 if their lawsuits are successful.

