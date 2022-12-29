Proposal to scrap Great Prayer Day holiday has left the Danes sad and confused

There is discontent simmering in Denmark over Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's proposal to axe a public holiday in order to provide more funding for the military and in the hope of boosting productivity and economic activity. On target is Store Bededag, also known as the "Great Prayer Day" which falls on the Friday before the fourth Sunday after Easter.

The holiday was established more than three centuries ago in 1686. Bars and many other stores used to shut down at 6 pm the night before to ensure people were sober for church and prayers the next day. So once the holiday is scrapped, businesses can remain open, thus generating more revenue which would otherwise be lost due to the holiday.

The scrapping of one of Denmark's 11 public holidays has led to an uproar in the country, particularly within the country's religious community.

The president of the clergy association, Pernille Vigso Bagge, was "saddened" by the prospect of losing the day. She told Danish newspaper Berlingske that the news has left both priests and people waiting to be confirmed "in a logistical nightmare" as the Store Bededag is traditionally a big confirmation day. Pernille added that “people need these holidays to relax and gather together".

The Dean of Roskilde Cathedral, Sophie Olander, told TV2, "We need holidays, as gathering times to get down to speed and have time for prayer and reflection. It is a shame to have a society where you think it is not important."

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen recently won a second term after forming an unusual coalition between centre-left and centre-right parties - the first since the 1970s. She had handed in her resignation last month to Queen Margrethe even though her party had won the most votes, since she wanted to form a broader coalition.

The coalition was formed after Liberals and the Moderates agreed to drop calls for an independent legal inquiry into the mink cull, the primary reason behind Frederiksen calling for snap elections.

The coalition aims to reach NATO's target of two per cent of GDP for defence spending three years ahead of schedule amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“I personally think that it is a relatively cheap price to pay as a country with war on its own continent,” she said of the holiday being scrapped.

