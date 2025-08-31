Andriy Parubiy, a nationalist Ukrainian lawmaker, was shot dead on Saturday (Aug 30) in what is believed to be a "carefully planned" attack in the western city of Lviv. Parubiy, a current MP and the former chair of Ukraine's parliament, was shot several times with a short-barrelled, said the police. The killer is still on the loose and has yet to be identified. Condemning the "horrendous murder" on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was "carefully planned". He added that "All necessary forces and means are engaged in the investigation and search for the killer."

What happened?

54-year-old Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in the Ukrainian city of Lviv. Ukrainian officials, as per a Telegraph report, have hinted at Russian involvement in the assassination.

Around noon on Saturday, Parubiy was shot dead by a gunman on an electric bike. Reports suggest that the killer was dressed as a delivery driver and had their face covered with a helmet. The shooter followed Parubiy on the street before opening fire and ultimately fleeing the scene.

A carefully planned assassination

In a statement, the prosecutor general's office said, "An unidentified man fired several shots at the politician, killing Andriy Parubiy on the spot".

On X, Zelensky described the crime as "carefully planned" and said that "All necessary forces and means are engaged in the investigation".

Kyrylo Budanov, Kyiv’s intelligence chief, meanwhile, has claimed that the Ukrainian leader was "killed by enemy bullets". However, he did not elaborate. Meanwhile, Andriy Sadovyi, mayor of Lviv said that finding the killer was of the utmost importance, insisting, "This is a matter of security in a country at war, where, as we can see, there are no completely safe places".

Who was Andriy Parubiy?

Andriy Parubiy was a well-known politician who served as a member of the Ukrainian parliament from 2007 until his death. He also served as speaker from 2016 until 2019.