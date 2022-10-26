Progressive Democrats retract Ukraine letter to White House following fierce backlash

A letter urging US President Joe Biden to engage in direct talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine and sent by 30 members of the progressive caucus of the US House of Representatives, has been retracted. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the caucus, informed reporters about the same. The letter followed a heated debate within the Democratic party about future strategy over the conflict.

Jayapal implied Tuesday that the letter sent the previous day had all been a mistake. “The letter was drafted several months ago, but unfortunately was released by staff without vetting,” she said.

Jayapal also showed regret for what she said was conflation of the progressive Democratic call for a diplomatic end to the Ukraine war. Republican leader in the House, Kevin McCarthy, had recently threatened to end aid for Ukraine if the Republican party takes back the House in November's midterm elections.

Jayapal said, “The letter sent yesterday has been conflated with GOP opposition to support for the Ukrainians’ just defense of their national sovereignty. As such, it is a distraction at this time and we withdraw the letter.”

The letter that was sent to the White House on Monday reportedly mentions that the progressive Democrats called on Biden to make “vigorous diplomatic efforts” towards a “negotiated settlement and ceasefire”.

Global hunger and poverty were cited as consequences of the war, along with “elevated gas and food prices at home”. It concluded that America’s top priority should be to seek “a rapid end to the conflict”.

The suggestion of “incentives to end hostilities, including some form of sanctions relief” for Russia was what heated up the entire matter. Several Democratic lawmakers had a negative reaction to the letter. It showed there was visible friction over Ukraine within the Democratic party.

Following the pushback, Jayapal issued a clarification, saying, “Let me be clear: we are united as Democrats in our unequivocal commitment to supporting Ukraine in their fight for their democracy and freedom in the face of the illegal and outrageous Russian invasion, and nothing in the letter advocates for a change in that support."

The White House responded by saying that Ukraine will decide for itself when and how to negotiate with Russia. Congress has approved about $66bn for Ukraine since the start of the military intervention in February. The timing of the letter was criticised for following just a week after Kevin McCarthy said that Congress was “not going to write a blank check to Ukraine”.

(With inputs from agencies)