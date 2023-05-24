Profound risk of harm...: US surgeon general warns on risks of child social media use

United States Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy has warned that the use of social media by children and adolescents can have a profound risk of harm to their mental health and well-being. An advisory released on Tuesday (May 23) calls for attention to the growing concerns about the effects of social media on youth mental health. The advisory listed the positive and negative impacts that social media has on children.

“Our children and adolescents don’t have the luxury of waiting years until we know the full extent of social media’s impact,” Dr Murthy said, adding that their childhoods are developing now. Up to 95% of children aged 13-17 are on social media Tuesday's advisory said up to 95% of children between the ages of 13 and 17 have been reported using a social media platform, with over a third saying they use social media “almost constantly.”

"Although age 13 is commonly the required minimum age used by social media platforms in the US, nearly 40% of children ages 8–12 use social media. Despite this widespread use among children and adolescents, robust independent safety analyses on the impact of social media on youth have not yet been conducted," the advisory added.

It pointed out that there are increasing concerns among researchers, parents, and healthcare experts among others about the impact of social media on the mental health of the youth. A few tips for children and parents The advisory also listed a few tips that children and parents could follow on social media use.

When it comes to children, the advisory said that if children themselves or someone else they know is being negatively affected by social media, they should reach out to a trusted friend or adult for help. "If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 for immediate help," it said.

The advisory urged children to create boundaries to help balance online and offline activities, develop protective strategies, be careful about what they share, protect themselves and others, and also to never keep online harassment or abuse a secret, and never take part in online harassment.

The advisory urged parents and caregivers to teach children about technology, discussing the benefits and risks of social media "as well as the importance of respecting privacy and protecting personal information in age-appropriate ways."

It said that parents and caregivers should create tech-free zones and encourage children to foster in-person friendships

"Talk to your child about their reporting options, and provide support, without judgment, if he or she tells or shows you that they (a) are being harassed through email, text message, online games, or social media or (b) have been contacted by an adult seeking private images or asking them to perform intimate or sexual acts," it said

"You or your child can report cyberbullying to the school and/or the online platform, or your local law enforcement," the advisory added.

