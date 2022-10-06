US: Professor shot, killed at main campus of Universoty of Arizona by former student, suspect arrested

A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly killed a professor at the main campus of the University of Arizona on Wednesday (October 6).

At a press conference held on the same day, the police chief said that the suspect, Murad Dervis, 46, was arrested by the police in the evening around 5 pm after being spotted near Gila Bend.

The chief went on to say that the department received a call around 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon reporting that Dervis, a former student of the university, had been seen in the building. Dervis was, however, not allowed in the building, so the caller wanted him to be let out by law enforcement.

The department later received two separate calls for a person being shot dead in the building. Upon reaching the site, the police witnessed the shooter running out of the main doors. The man shot was identified as a professor who was later found dead in the emergency room. The students and faculty present at the site and even the entire campus were asked to either leave the campus or go back to their dorms.

The University President later identified the professor as Dr. Thomas Meixner, head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. He expressed his condolences to the professor's family. He said, "I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am pained, especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues, and students. I encourage you to have compassion for one another and to care for yourselves and those around you during this difficult time," Fox News reported.

As per details, the professor was shot dead in an office. However, only a few details were disclosed about the incident. The relationship between the professor and the shooter has yet to be disclosed.

