Probe begins after Norwegian PM violates Covid-19 regulations for birthday celebrations

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg is being probed after reports emerged that she along with her family violated the coronavirus restrictions, police confirmed on Friday.

"Against the background of information that has surfaced through the press, together with the prime minister's own statements, police have decided to initiate an investigation tied to a potential breach of the infectious disease regulation," police in a statement said as reported by news agency AFP.

"The matter will then be evaluated by the prosecution authority in reference to a potential legal sanction," it added.

Solberg has agreed to her violations in a post after public broadcaster NRK reported on Thursday that the Norwegian prime minister with her family gathered in the ski resort town of Geilo for her 60th birthday on February 25.

"I am sorry that my family and I have broken the corona regulations, that should never have happened. We of course should have followed all the recommendations, as I have asked you to do," she wrote in the Facebook post.

"I understand those who get angry and disappointed over this. I have made a mistake and for that I want to say I'm sorry."



