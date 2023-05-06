Russia blames Ukraine, West for car bombing against pro-Kremlin writer

Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine and the West for the car explosion which involved the pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin.

A Russian nationalist and prominent pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin was injured in a car “explosion” on Saturday and one person was killed, informed the interior ministry after multiple drone attacks took place recently as the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces escalated.

"According to initial reports, one person was killed by the explosion, and the writer Zakhar Prilepin, who was in the car, was injured" in the Nizhny Novgorod region, which is at a distance of 400 kilometres (250 miles) from Moscow, stated ministry.

The Russian Investigative Committee, which investigates serious crimes, said that Prilepin was "travelling with his family" when the blast took place.

Russia's TASS news agency separately quoted an official from emergency services who stated that the writer was wounded in the explosion but was conscious after the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Telegram, "The fact has come true: Washington and NATO fed another international terrorist cell - the Kyiv regime."

She added that it was the "direct responsibility of the US and Britain", but gave no evidence which can support the accusation made by her. "We pray for Zakhar," she stated.

TASS agency reported that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the incident in the wake of no information from investigators.

WATCH | Russia's Wagner Group decides to withdraw from Bakhmut due to shortage of ammunition Prilepin is a writer and novelist who has always spoken in support of actions taken by Russia against Ukraine, at a time when the invasion of Moscow has entered its 15th month.

Regional governor Gleb Nikitin stated, "Law enforcement officers are now investigating the circumstances and causes of the incident. Zakhar is OK."

Two famous pro-war Russian propagandists have lost their lives in bombings since Ukraine has been invaded by Russia in February last year.

Darya Dugina, who was a nationalist ideologue's daughter, was killed in a car bombing near Moscow in August when military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky died in a bomb attack in St Petersburg cafe last month. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.