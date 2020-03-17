Prisoners in Brazil escape from jail ahead of coronavirus lockdown

Hundreds of prisoners broke out of Brazilian jails after their release was suspended, a day ahead of their release due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read: Amid speculations, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

Sao Paulo state prison authorities confirmed that several prisoners had fled from at least four jails on Monday even as local media reports said at least 1,000 prisoners had fled.

Reports said inmates from Tremembé and Mirandópolis escaped even as Brazil's military police reportedly caught some prisoners.

Sao Paulo state prison authority confirmed the incidents saying “acts of insubordination” had taken place at the jails ahead of the suspension of the day-release program.

Also Read: Brazilian govt aide who met Trump tests positive for COVID-19

The exact number of prisoners who escaped from the jail is still unknown with authorities still in the tallying the exact number of fugitives.

The incident comes as São Paulo's court suspended "non-urgent" hearings to contain the spread of coronavirus.

There are 234 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country with 31 cases in Rio. The country, however, hasn't reported any deaths due to the virus.