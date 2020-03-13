Amid speculations, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

After a series of reports that claimed Brazilian President suffering from coronavirus, Jair Bolsonaro confirmed that he is tested negative for the novel virus.

Bolsonaro tweeted in Portuguese that said he is tested negative for COVID-19.

- HFA/SABIN atestam negativo para o COVID-19 o Sr. Pres. da República Jair Bolsonaro. pic.twitter.com/iL3YPGPGXA — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) March 13, 2020 ×

After, sharing this news, Bolsonaro said in another tweet that don't believe in fake news.

- NÃO ACREDITE NA MÍDIA FAKE NEWS!



- SÃO ELES QUE PRECISAM DE VOCÊS! — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) March 13, 2020 ×

(This is breaking news. Further details are awaited)