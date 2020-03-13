Amid speculations, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 13, 2020, 08.01 PM(IST)

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (File photo) Photograph:( Reuters )

Bolsonaro tweeted in Portuguese that said he is tested negative for COVID-19

After a series of reports that claimed Brazilian President suffering from coronavirus, Jair Bolsonaro confirmed that he is tested negative for the novel virus. 

Bolsonaro tweeted in Portuguese that said he is tested negative for COVID-19.

After, sharing this news, Bolsonaro said in another tweet that don't believe in fake news.

(This is breaking news. Further details are awaited) 

 

 

