Jordanian Princess Salma becomes country's first female pilot

Jordan's Princess Salma created history after she became the first female pilot to serve the country.

Daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, Salma bint Abdullah, passed the theoretical and practical pilot training with Jordanian Armed Forces on fixed-wing aircraft.

The 19-year-old princess was presented with her "wings" by her father and supreme commander of the Jordan armed forces, at a ceremony held at Amman's AI Husseiniya Palace.

"His Majesty King Abdullah II, Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces, presents HRH Princess Salma bint Abdullah II with her wings after completing pilot training, at a ceremony attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II," The royal Hasmite Court announced on Twitter.

His Majesty King Abdullah II, Supreme Commander of the #Jordan Armed Forces, presents HRH Princess Salma bint Abdullah II with her wings after completing pilot training, at a ceremony attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II pic.twitter.com/dRw0El8PJK — RHC (@RHCJO) January 8, 2020 ×

The award ceremony was also attended by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the pilots of the Aviation Wing, the King Hussein Air College Commandant, the Commander of the Aviation Wing, and the Commander of the Royal Air Force.

"Brilliant and hard-working as always! Congrats on receiving your wings and here's to more success and achievements," her brother and Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II wrote on Instagram with Princess Salma's photo.

Her mother Queen Rania also congratulated her on the photo-sharing website.

The Princess has a history of making her family proud.

In November 2018, she graduated from the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, before undertaking a short commissioning course at the institution, which she has now completed.