'Princess' Ivanka trumped stepmother Melania for influence in White House. Here's how

The Trump years in the White House were full of power struggles not just between the members of the administration but also between the family members of the former president, who is currently topping up as the front runner as the Republican nominee for president during the November elections.

In a newly released book, "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden," White House reporter Katie Rogers reveals the intense power struggle between the former First Lady Melania Trump, and her stepdaughter, Ivanka, during their time in the White House.

The feud reportedly began when Melania, 53, did not immediately move into the White House, allowing Ivanka, 42, to assume first lady duties and sparking a cold war between the two women.

Details of their contentious relationship, marked by a constant battle for influence and media attention, are outlined in the book.

Ivanka Trump: The 'Princess' in the White House

According to the author, Ivanka wasted no time in attempting to sideline Melania by drawing up plans to revamp the East Wing of the White House and reorganise the official residence to serve the entire first family, not just the first lady.

Melania, however, dubbed her stepdaughter "The Princess" and rejected the attempt to diminish her role.

Despite Melania's avoidance of many traditional public duties, the book suggests that she remained obsessed with public perception.

She closely monitored press coverage and social media mentions to gauge reactions from critics and supporters alike.

The infamous incident where Melania visited detained migrant children wearing a jacket with the slogan "I really don't care, do u?" was allegedly intended as a message to Ivanka, according to Rogers.

When not stuck in the power struggle, Melania reportedly focused on her legal matters, attending to her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump and safeguarding her finances. The former first lady renegotiated her prenup last year to protect her assets as Trump faced legal troubles, including a civil fraud case and a defamation suit amounting to over $430 million in damages.

As Trump attempts to regain the White House in the upcoming presidential election in November, both Melania and Ivanka have been notably absent from the campaign trail.

The book sheds light on their complicated relationship, revealing a behind-the-scenes narrative of the Trump family dynamics during their time in the political spotlight.