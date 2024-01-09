Ivanka Trump faces criticism over social media post on husband Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former US president Donald Trump, has faced criticism over a social media post about her husband Jared Kushner. In a post on X on Monday (Jan 8), Ivanka shared a video of Kushner promoting a go-getter attitude in a podcast. In the podcast with Lex Fridaman on Oct 11 last year, Kushner said, "I just think it’s just something where, if you want to accomplish something, you know, a lot of people, I hear, complain about what other people do or why it’s hard, or why it’s impossible."

“And again, I say this as somebody who has been so blessed with so many things in life, but when I’ve had challenges or things I’ve wanted to achieve, I just focus and say, ‘What can I do?’” he said

“I’ll read everything I can get my hands on. If I fail at one thing, if the door closes, I’ll try the window. If the window closes, I’ll try the chimney. If the chimney closes, I’ll try to dig a tunnel. It’s just, if you want to accomplish something, you just have to go at it,” Donald Trump's son-in-law added.

Here's a look at the video: I’ve received a remarkable number of gracious compliments on @jaredkushner's recent in-depth discussion with @lexfridman.



I personally love this clip as it reveals the determined optimist who firmly believes that there's always a solution if you're willing to try enough paths.… pic.twitter.com/ge8xt6edqR — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 7, 2024 × Ivanka claimed she had received several compliments on her husband's discussion and optimism. "I personally love this clip as it reveals the determined optimist who firmly believes that there's always a solution if you're willing to try enough paths. I love this about Jared… and it’s a good reminder as we start the new year!" she said.

However, Kushner's remarks faced backlash too.

"Her husband, Jared, who was born into a family worth billions, explains to us how his tenacity led to his success. I learned that if I never give up on my dreams and work really hard, I can also be born into a wealthy family," X user Carlos Turnbull said.

"Most trust fund babies are optimistic. It’s built into the free money," a second X user said. “Gracious compliments.” Lol. Trying to alter reality. The remarks were so “Gracious” that she turned them off 😂 https://t.co/eUzJfeN9cp — Julie B(rooklyn) BABY WOKE AF❌ (@JMeanypants) January 8, 2024 × “Gracious compliments.” Lol. Trying to alter reality. The remarks were so “Gracious” that she turned them off," another user on the social media platform said.

Ivanka has disabled all comments on her post.