Prince Philip's funeral to take place on April 17, says Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace said on Saturday that Prince Philip's funeral would take place on April 17. Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth the Second's husband passed away at the age of 99 on Saturday (April 9).

As per the palace spokesman, who was quoted by BBC, it will be a "ceremonial royal funeral" and not a state funeral. This "very much reflects the duke's wishes" said the spokesman.

The Palace said the funeral will "celebrate and reflect" a life of service. The ceremony will be adapted considering the compulsions thrown up by coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, gun salutes were fired across the UK and at the sea as a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Co-ordinated 41-round salutes were fired as a salute to Prince Philip, a former Royal Navy commander. The shots were fired at one round per minute from 12 pm (11 GMT) in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast in addition to the naval bases. The gun salutes were also fired from ships at sea and the British territory Gibraltar.

Onlookers gathered near the Towe Bridge in London as Honourable Artillery Company fires shots on the banks of the River Thames.

One of the persons in the crowd was quoted as saying that she had come to pay tributes "for a superhuman".

(With agency inputs)