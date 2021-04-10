Gun salutes fired across UK as tribute to Prince Philip

Gun salutes were fired across UK and at sea as a solemn tribute was paid to Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 on Friday.

Co-ordinated 41-round salutes were fired as a salute to Prince Philip, a former Royal Navy commander. The shots were fired at one round per minute from 12 pm (11 GMT) in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast in addition to the naval bases. The gun salutes were also fired from ships at sea and the British territory Gibraltar.

Pope Praises Prince Philip

Joining the list of world leaders who praised and paid tribute to Prince Philip, Pope Francis saluted the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II, as a man devoted "to his marriage and family."

In a message to the British monarch, the 84-year-old Argentine pope offered "heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty and the members of the Royal Family."

Pope praised the prince for his "devotion to his marriage and family, his distinguished record of public service and his commitment to the education and advancement of future generations."

(More to follow)