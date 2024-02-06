Prince Harry arrives in London after King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry, who lives in California, landed in London on Tuesday (Feb 6) to visit his father King Charles III after the monarch's cancer diagnosis, local media reports said. Meghan Markle or their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have not accompanied Harry.

The Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Los Angeles International Airport last night and local reports said that Harry arrived at Heathrow Airport around lunchtime.

His car was reportedly seen being driven from the airport accompanied by two police cars. He was reportedly headed to join his father at Clarence House.

This comes almost a days after Buckingham Palace announced that the British monarch has been diagnosed with cancer and will postpone public-facing duties while undergoing treatment.

The palace didn't clarify whether or not it was prostate cancer. In the statement released by the palace, the type of cancer has not been revealed, but it noted that the King began "regular treatments" on Monday.

The statement read: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

The Royal Rift

A report by Mirror mentioned that Prince William, the future monarch, has no plans to meet his brother Harry as sources told the British daily that the Prince of Wales remains focused on looking after his wife Kate, who is recovering from abdominal surgery.

William, 41, also stepped back temporarily from planned engagements to help care for their three children, though he is expected to return to royal duties this week.

Harry's planned trip to see his father could be a hopeful sign that the royal family will pull together in light of the king's health crisis as commentators and royal watchers say that while Charles's ill health may be a catalyst for a rapprochement between father and son.

The king was diagnosed with a form of cancer less than 18 months after he ascended to the throne after spending more than seven decades waiting to become sovereign.

Now, Queen Camilla is expected to increase her public appearances as the palace announced King Charles would postpone public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment.