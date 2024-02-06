King Charles' cancer diagnosis: Expert insights on timely cancer screening and treatment

King Charles III checked into the hospital for a routine procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, however, a test done in the hospital, perhaps a blood test, an X-ray or an examination of the urethra or the bladder, found cancer. While the palace has not yet revealed what led to the British monarch's diagnosis or the type of cancer, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revealed that the cancer was caught early.

"All our thoughts are with him and his family. You know, thankfully, this has been caught early," Sunak told BBC Radio.

The journey from detection to treatment is often fraught with challenges, but one crucial aspect that significantly influences outcomes is the timing of diagnosis. Early detection of cancer not only improves treatment efficacy but also increases the likelihood of successful outcomes and survival rates.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Arunan Murali (Head of Radiology, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, Chennai) shared, "The extent of cancer at the time of diagnosis is an important factor that dictates the prognosis and is critical in determining the appropriate treatment options. Early detection of cancer can significantly improve treatment outcomes by allowing treatment targeted towards a curative intent. When cancer is detected at an early stage, it's often more localised and hasn't spread to other parts of the body, making it easier to treat and potentially cure the disease."

The medical expert added, "The treatment options for early stages of cancer are less invasive, have fewer side effects compared to treatment options for advanced-stage cancers, and significantly reduce the financial burden to the family. Awareness of potential symptoms of cancer and Regular screenings are key to detecting cancer early."

Understanding Early Detection

Early cancer diagnosis refers to the identification of cancerous cells or tumours at an initial, localised stage, before they have metastasized or spread to other parts of the body. Detecting cancer early offers several advantages, including more treatment options, reduced morbidity, and increased chances of survival. However, achieving early diagnosis poses significant challenges due to the diverse nature of cancer types, symptoms, and limitations in screening methods.

Methods of Early Cancer Detection

Screening Tests: Screening tests play a pivotal role in identifying cancer at an early stage, often before symptoms manifest. Common screening methods include mammograms for breast cancer, colonoscopies for colorectal cancer, Pap smears for cervical cancer, and PSA tests for prostate cancer. These tests aim to detect abnormalities or precancerous lesions, enabling timely intervention and treatment.

Biomarkers: Biomarkers are biological molecules or substances that indicate the presence of cancer or its progression. Biomarker-based tests, such as blood tests measuring levels of specific proteins or genetic mutations, can aid in early cancer detection. Examples include the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test for prostate cancer and the CA-125 test for ovarian cancer.

Imaging Techniques: Advanced imaging techniques, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) scans, and positron emission tomography (PET) scans, allow healthcare professionals to check internal organs and tissues, facilitating early detection of tumours or suspicious lesions.

Genetic Testing: Genetic testing can identify inherited genetic mutations associated with an increased risk of developing certain types of cancer, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations linked to breast and ovarian cancer. Early identification of high-risk individuals enables personalised screening and preventive measures, including prophylactic surgery or surveillance.

Dr Arunan further shared when one needs to consult a doctor and what symptoms one should look out for. "Change of voice, non-healing ulcers in the mouth, cough with blood, unexplained loss of weight, blood in urine, and blood in stools are potential red flags that warrant an immediate visit to the family physician. Additionally, in men, difficulty in passing urine, and in women, lump in the breast and post-menopausal bleeding/spotting are to be taken seriously. Regular health checkups are the cornerstone in the early detection of cancer. X-rays of the chest and ultrasound of the abdomen which are a part of regular master health checkups help in the detection of early cancer," the medical expert remarked.