'Primitive but effective' Washington turns to dogs and cats to help deal with rising rat problem

In Washington, the city's growing rat population has become a cause for concern. With warmer winters, a rising population, and the proliferation of outdoor dining areas after the Covid pandemic, the rat problem has been exacerbated. As a response, a group of residents has taken matters into their own hands by organizing weekly "ratting" expeditions. How 'ratting' works As per AFP, during these expeditions, a group of humans and their dogs go on a hunt for rats. The diverse group of participants includes individuals of different races, ages, and backgrounds, some of whom travel from neighbouring states to join in the ratting activities.

The group utilises various dog breeds, such as dachshunds, terriers, and sighthounds, which are adept at chasing and capturing rats.

Also read | 33-year-old man falls 4,000 feet to his death from Grand Canyon's Skywalk Why not just use rat poison? As per the hunters, their dogs are more effective in controlling the rat population. The dogs quickly catch and kill the rats, quickly snapping their spines, preventing them from suffering prolonged agony.

"Primitive but effective," says one of the hunters, 75-year-old Teddy Moritz, aka 'Grandma Death'. "It's a good way to organically control rats," she adds.

Rat poison, in contrast, takes time to exterminate the vermin and can harm other species like such as hawks and owls in the process. Another way of pest control is 'snap traps' that can also take days to kill rats.

Talking to AFP, rodentologist Bobby Corrigan said that while scientific data validating the efficacy of ratting is limited, the use of dogs for pest control dates back centuries, particularly on farms.

Also read | Watch | US high school student denied diploma after she danced her heart out in graduation ceremony

"There's no doubt about it — these days, dogs are making a resurgence in being used as a rat control tool," he said. Washington's rat problem The District of Columbia, as Washington was previously known, consistently makes the top five list of America's rattiest cities. According to local media reports, there was a significant increase in the number of calls to a city hotline for rat issues in 2022 compared to the previous year. The hotline received nearly 13,400 calls from concerned residents seeking assistance with rat-related problems. In comparison, last year they answered some 2,000 fewer calls.

Over the course of a three-hour expedition, the group achieves more than 30 rat kills, disposing of the bodies in trash cans. The participants emphasise the teamwork between humans and dogs, considering it an effective method of pest control that benefits the city. Dogs, cats and humans Dogs are not the only animals involved in tackling Washington's rat problem. Cats also play a role, primarily preying on mice.

The Human Rescue Alliance launched the "Blue Collar Cats" program in 2017, which matches stray cats with local businesses. The cats receive vaccines, shelter, a dedicated caretaker, and a reliable food source, and neutered to prevent breeding.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE