Previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh found behind another painting

The National Galleries of Scotland has said that a previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered behind another of the artist’s paintings.

Ahead of an upcoming exhibition, when experts at the Edinburgh gallery took an X-ray of Van Gogh’s “Head of a Peasant Woman”, they found the self-portrait.

Covered by layers of glue and cardboard when it was framed in the early 20th century, the work is believed to have been hidden for over a century.

Also read | Vincent van Gogh painting stolen from Singer Laren museum in Netherlands

The portrait, which shows a bearded sitter in a brimmed hat, reflects Van Gogh's habit of turning canvases around and painting on the other side to save money.

In this work, the left ear of Van Gogh is clearly visible, making it instantly recognisable but was painted before 1888 as the artist cut off his ear in that year.

Calling the discovery “thrilling,” a senior curator at the National Galleries of Scotland Frances Fowle said “Moments like this are incredibly rare.”

“We have discovered an unknown work by Vincent Van Gogh, one of the most important and popular artists in the world.”

Without harming “Head of a Peasant Woman,” experts are evaluating how to remove the glue and cardboard.

An X-ray image of the self-portrait can be seen through a lightbox at an upcoming Impressionist exhibit at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh between the end of July to November 13.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: