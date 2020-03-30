Vincent van Gogh painting stolen from Singer Laren museum in Netherlands

Anything is possible in the times of coronavirus pandemic. Now, a famous painting by the famed artist Vincent van Gogh has been stolen from the Singer Laren museum in the Netherlands.

According to the museum officials, thieves broke into the museum around 3.15am on Sunday night and stole the artwork featuring the vicarage garden in Nuenen in the spring of 1884, titled 'Spring Garden'.

The painting was on loan to the Singer Laren museum from Groninger Museum. No other art pieces were burgled.

According to the general director Evert van Os of the institution that houses the collection, American couple William and Anna Singer is "angry, shocked, sad" at the theft of the painting.

The Groninger Museum said in a statement, "The work from 1884, oil on paper on panel (marouflé), is the only painting by Van Gogh in the collection of the Groninger Museum. We are very shocked by this news. The investigation is currently in full swing and no more can be said about it due to the police investigation."

