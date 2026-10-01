/‘Prevented another 9/11’: PM Modi speaks to Indian pilot Smit Machchhar’s family after Flydubai attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Oct 1) spoke to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar, who was attacked during the alleged crash attempt on flydubai flight, ANI reported. Machchhar helped save hundreds of lives aboard a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv. PM Modi applauded his bravery, courage and presence of mind and backed Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's statement saying that he prevented “another 9/11.” Earlier, in a post on X, the PM called him ‘hero’ of the country. Machchhar is currently in the ICU at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where he is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

According to ANI, PM Modi praised Machchhar's courage and presence of mind and stressed that Indian missions were providing all possible assistance to the passengers and crew. PM Modi confirmed that he spoke to Machchhar's parents and wife while addressing an event marking the centenary of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). He said that they urged the nation to pray for the pilot's recovery. "India’s captain Smit used his presence of mind and courage. Today Israel PM also said one Indian helped prevent a 9/11. We are proud of Captain Smit. I spoke to his parents and wife. He is being treated. The whole world is proud of him. I urge the nation to pray for Smit’s quick recovery," PM Modi said.

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised Captain Smit Machchhar as a "true HERO", saying the pilot had made Mumbai and the country proud. Fadnavis also praised the passengers who quickly joined forces to deal with the situation and help ensure everyone's safety. "Salute ! Super proud of our Mumbai’s son Captain Smit Machchhar, a true HERO — who saved hundreds of lives, in such an exceptional and extraordinary manner ! Despite being ghastly injured, the presence of mind and courage showed by Smit during flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, is exemplary," he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the state and the entire nation is proud of the pilot. "The indomitable courage and valour displayed by Captain Smit Machchhar in the skies is truly unimaginable. Despite being seriously injured, he fought back against the attacker, averting a major tragedy and saving the lives of 174 passengers," Patel said in a post on X. Patel said Machchhar is a "proud Indian" and described him as a brave son of Gujarati origin who had made the country proud on the global stage. "He is a proud Indian, and Gujarati blood flows in his veins — a true reflection of our resilience and courage. This brave son of Gujarati origin has made the entire country proud on the global stage," he said. Patel also said, "I salute his extraordinary heroism and pray for his speedy and complete recovery. Jai Hind! Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat!"

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