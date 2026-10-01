/‘Prevented another 9/11’: PM Modi speaks to Indian pilot Smit Machchhar’s family after Flydubai attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Oct 1) spoke to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar, who was attacked during the alleged crash attempt on flydubai flight, ANI reported. Machchhar helped save hundreds of lives aboard a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv. PM Modi applauded his bravery, courage and presence of mind and backed Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's statement saying that he prevented “another 9/11.” Earlier, in a post on X, the PM called him ‘hero’ of the country. Machchhar is currently in the ICU at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where he is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.
According to ANI, PM Modi praised Machchhar's courage and presence of mind and stressed that Indian missions were providing all possible assistance to the passengers and crew. PM Modi confirmed that he spoke to Machchhar's parents and wife while addressing an event marking the centenary of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). He said that they urged the nation to pray for the pilot's recovery. "India’s captain Smit used his presence of mind and courage. Today Israel PM also said one Indian helped prevent a 9/11. We are proud of Captain Smit. I spoke to his parents and wife. He is being treated. The whole world is proud of him. I urge the nation to pray for Smit’s quick recovery," PM Modi said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised Captain Smit Machchhar as a "true HERO", saying the pilot had made Mumbai and the country proud. Fadnavis also praised the passengers who quickly joined forces to deal with the situation and help ensure everyone's safety. "Salute ! Super proud of our Mumbai’s son Captain Smit Machchhar, a true HERO — who saved hundreds of lives, in such an exceptional and extraordinary manner ! Despite being ghastly injured, the presence of mind and courage showed by Smit during flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, is exemplary," he said in a post on X.
Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the state and the entire nation is proud of the pilot. "The indomitable courage and valour displayed by Captain Smit Machchhar in the skies is truly unimaginable. Despite being seriously injured, he fought back against the attacker, averting a major tragedy and saving the lives of 174 passengers," Patel said in a post on X. Patel said Machchhar is a "proud Indian" and described him as a brave son of Gujarati origin who had made the country proud on the global stage. "He is a proud Indian, and Gujarati blood flows in his veins — a true reflection of our resilience and courage. This brave son of Gujarati origin has made the entire country proud on the global stage," he said. Patel also said, "I salute his extraordinary heroism and pray for his speedy and complete recovery. Jai Hind! Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat!"
What happened?
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Flydubai flight FZ1073 which was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv with roughly 150 to 180 mostly Israeli passengers, experienced a violent, rapid dive, plunging between 14,000 and 17,000 feet in under two minutes. This happened when Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the plane. As the aircraft plunged, the aircraft's cockpit transponder sent code 7500, the universal aviation signal for an unlawful interference or hijacking. This alerted neighboring air traffic sectors, including Jordan and Saudi Arabia, that the aircraft’s command systems were actively compromised. Despite suffering injuries, Indian pilot managed to unlock the cockpit door. A passenger identified as Yaniv Hayun, alongside others, overpowered and restrained the co-pilot. A reserve crew consisting of a second pair of flydubai pilots who happened to be traveling aboard the flight took control of the aircraft. They safely diverted and landed the plane at Tabuk Regional Airport (TUU) in Saudi Arabia.