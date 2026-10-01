/Flydubai cockpit attack: Israeli plumber, dentist who helped Indian pilot

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar became a hero after saving lives despite being attacked during the Flydubai incident. However, there were two other people - a dentist and a plumber - who helped the pilot Machchhar in saving the flight and passengers. DThe plumber who helped save the flight was Yaniv Hayoun and the dentist was Dr. Shota Musayev. Both are Israeli citizens who rushed into action after the co-pilot brutally attacked Machchhar. Hayoun met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv shortly after the survivors of Flydubai flight FZ1073 were flown back to Israel. He narrated the incident in details.

What they said?

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Machchhar was lying on the floor after being attacked but he somehow managed to click the release to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to gain entry. Soon after several passengers were able to enter the cockpit to help subdue the attacker. The passengers including the plumber and the dentist then overpowered the attacker who was the co-pilot and saved 174 passengers on board. Machchhar, an Indian citizen from Mumbai, is being treated in a hospital in Saudi Arabia’s north-western city of Tabuk.

Narrating the incident, Hayoun said that while some people attempted handling the injured pilot, few tried overpowering the attacker. He tried to gain control of the plane. “I jumped back, grabbed the controls, and started pulling back the handles. Then other crew members took over.”

Dr Shota Musaev, a dentist on board, was also among those who ran to the cockpit. “He was covered in cuts – his head, his hands – they were practically sliced open, almost severed in two … he had lost a lot of blood and was in bad shape. I think that if we had waited even a few more moments, we would have lost him; his blood pressure had plummeted, he suddenly lost consciousness, and there was blood everywhere,” he told CNN. He also revealed that the attacker was tied using "headphone cords and plastic zipties.”