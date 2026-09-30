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  • /Hero Indian captain stops cockpit attack on Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai jet

Hero Indian captain stops cockpit attack on Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai jet

Siddhant Sibbal
Authored By Siddhant Sibbal
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 22:11 IST | Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 22:22 IST
Hero Indian captain stops cockpit attack on Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai jet

Hero Indian captain stops cockpit attack on Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai jet Photograph: (LinkedIn/Smit Machchhar)

Story highlights

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar helped prevent a Flydubai jet from crashing after a cockpit confrontation forced the Boeing 737 MAX 8 to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

An Indian captain has been identified as the pilot who helped prevent a Flydubai passenger jet from crashing after a violent confrontation in the cockpit of a flight bound for Tel Aviv.

Smit Machchhar, a former SpiceJet commander who joined the Dubai-based airline in 2022, was flying Flight FZ1073 on Wednesday when, according to officials and media reports, his Omani co-pilot attacked him and attempted to seize control of the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

The aircraft, carrying about 174 to 180 passengers and crew, was over north-western Saudi Arabia when it plunged more than 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds.

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Flight-tracking data showed sharp altitude swings from about 34,000ft. The jet then transmitted emergency codes, including 7500, the international signal for unlawful interference. After the cockpit was secured, the aircraft diverted and landed safely at Tabuk airport. All those on board were accounted for.

Israeli officials have described the episode as a possible terrorist attack or attempt to crash the plane; an investigation is continuing and the airline has not confirmed a motive. Flydubai said an “altercation” occurred on the flight deck and that off-duty crew travelling as passengers helped secure the aircraft.

Machchhar, at SpiceJet served as a senior commander. He holds a business administration degree from Welingkar Institute.

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About the Author

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal, covers diplomacy and defence for WION since 2018. He has been charting Indian diplomacy, including India's rise on the global stage. He has covered major internati...Read More

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