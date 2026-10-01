/Flydubai cockpit attack: Airline suspends all Israel flights amid investigation

After the security incident involving flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, flydubai on Wednesday said it suspended all flights to and from Israel. The suspension made in coordination with the relevant authorities will remain in place until the investigation is not completed. The decision will be reviewed by the airline “as more information becomes available”, said a flydubai spokesperson.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers, crew and operations remain our highest priority," the spokesperson said and added, “This temporary suspension will allow the relevant authorities to continue their work and establish all the facts surrounding the incident.”

The carrier said it is fully supporting the investigation and is in close coordination with government authorities, regulators and airport stakeholders in this regard.

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“We apologise to passengers whose travel plans have been affected and are working to provide support and alternative arrangements where possible,” the spokesperson said.

What happened on the flydubai flight to Tel Aviv

On September 30, the Flydubai flight FZ1073 was on its way to Israeli capital Tel Aviv from Dubai with roughly 150 to 180 passengers when it experienced a violent, rapid dive, plunging between 14,000 and 17,000 feet in under two minutes. This happened when Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the plane.

As the aircraft plunged, flydubai Flight FZ1073, the aircraft's cockpit transponder sent code 7500, the universal aviation signal for an unlawful interference or hijacking. This alerted neighboring air traffic sectors, including Jordan and Saudi Arabia, that the aircraft’s command systems were actively compromised. Despite suffering injuries, Indian pilot managed to unlock the cockpit door.