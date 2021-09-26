President Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey intends to buy more Russian defence systems

President Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey still intended to buy a second batch of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia, a move that might escalate tensions with the United States, which has already warned that it puts the security of the NATO alliance at risk.

"In the future, nobody will be able to interfere in terms of what kind of defence systems we acquire, from which country at what level," told American broadcaster CBS News.

During the interview, which was taped Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and aired on Sunday (September 26), Erdogan said, "I explained everything to President Biden."

Erdogan also claimed that after America refused to sell Turkey the US-made Patriots system as an alternative, his government had no choice but to purchase the Russian system instead. This claim, however, has been disputed by the US.

On being asked about his intention, Erdogan said, "Of course, of course, yes."

Previously, Turkey's Defence Industry Directorate, chief Ismail Demir and three other employees were slapped with sanctions by the United States over the country's acquisition of the first batch of S-400s.

According to Washington, the S-400s pose a threat to its F-35 fighter jets and to NATO's broader defence systems. The US government also said that S-400 would collect detailed information about the F-35s and might erase their stealth advantages.

Although, talks continued between Russia and Turkey about the delivery of a second batch and might trigger fresh sanctions.

Erdogan will visit Russia next week to meet President Vladimir Putin to discuss issues including the violence in northwestern Syria.

(With inputs from agencies)