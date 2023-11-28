President Joe Biden 'horrified' by shooting rampage that killed US Palestinian students, says White House

US President Joe Biden, expressing shock over the shooting rampage that claimed the lives of three university students of Palestinian descent in the state of Vermont, said that he and the first lady were "horrified", the White House released a statement saying on Monday (Nov 27).

"The president and the first lady were horrified," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "These students were taking part in a uniquely American tradition, gathering with family and loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving. They should be back in school with their classmates, not in a hospital room."

The incident that took place on a street near the University of Vermont on Saturday evening (Nov 25), is being seen by authorities as a possible "hate-motivated crime".

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Jason J. Eaton, was arrested by the police. He lived in an apartment building near the site of the shooting and was detained around 3:30 pm (local time) at the site of the attack.

'White man with handgun'

The suspect, who was described as a “white man with a handgun,” “discharged at least four rounds from the pistol" without saying anything, the police said sharing details about the shooting.

He opened fire after he began to shout at and harass the three men who were speaking Arabic, said the Institute for Middle East Understanding.

The police confirmed that two of the young men were wearing keffiyehs – the traditional black and white Palestinian scarf – when they were attacked.

“In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime,” said Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad, in a statement.

The local police chief said that they are already in touch with “federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners” to prepare for the next steps if the incident is proven to be a hate-motivated crime.