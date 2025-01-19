President-elect Donald Trump holds a rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on the eve of his inauguration as the 47th president of the U.S. Other speakers include Vice President-elect JD Vance, Elon Musk, Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock and others.

Advertisment

Trump arrived in Washington on Saturday evening to celebrate with family, supporters and political allies ahead of his second inauguration, a triumphant return for the Republican four years after he departed the city under the shadow of an attack by his supporters on the Capitol.

Also read | Donald Trump likely to visit China, India after he assumes office: Report

Trump marks his return to power with a fireworks showcase

Advertisment

Trump was marking his return to power with celebration and a fireworks showcase at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, about 30 miles outside Washington.

Inauguration moves inside

The President-elect said he is moving his inauguration indoors on Monday due to the freezing weather expected in Washington, D.C.

Advertisment

Also read | Chinese TikTok alternative RedNote could pose security risks in US, experts say

Trump said he'll be sworn in and deliver his inauguration address inside the Capitol Rotunda.

"The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!"

"We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade," Trump added. "I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In."

'Vast majority' of ticketed guests can’t attend inauguration

According to the Joint Inaugural Committee, due to this change, the "vast majority of ticketed guests will not be able to attend the ceremonies in person. Those with tickets for the Presidential Platform and members of Congress will be able to attend in person."

"We strongly suggest people who are in Washington for the event attend other indoor events at indoor venues of their choice to watch the inauguration," the committee said.

This inauguration is forecast to be the coldest in 40 years.

(With inputs from agencies)