/President Donald Trump to give Americans this birthday gift on his 80th

United States residents will get free entry to national parks like the Grand Canyon and Yosemite on President Donald Trump's birthday. In a latest move to elevate his profile in public. However, the Americans were getting the same privilege on two national days commemorating civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr and the end of slavery.

The Change will take effect on January 1 and is part of US president's drive to put America first. These changes come at a time when the National Park Service is slated to upward revision of admission charges.

In 2025, the free-entry dates included Martin Luther King Jr Day, observed on the third Monday of January, and Juneteenth on 19 June, marking the 1865 emancipation of the last enslaved Americans.

According to a US Department of the Interior statement, the eight free-entry days in 2026 will feature Flag Day on June 14, which is also Donald Trump’s birthday, when he will turn 80.

The White House has also recently advised naming a new stadium for the Washington Commanders NFL team after Donald Trump. At the same time, some Republicans even supported putting his face on the $100 bill.

The United States has 63 national parks, including the world's first and largest, Yellowstone National Park. In 2024, more than 330 million people visited these biodiversity conservation spots.

As of 2026, the annual entry fee will be revised to $80 for U.S. residents and $250 for nonresidents. Nonresidents without a pass will have to pay $100 per person to enter 11 of the most visited parks in addition to the standard entrance fee.

