/China, India and Russia should work together: Beijing welcomes Putin–Modi meet in Delhi

China on Monday (Dec 08) welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to India, describing it as a positive step in the direction of cooperation among key Global South economies. Beijing said that stronger trilateral ties are beneficial to regional and global peace and stability, apart from advancing their own national interests. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that fostering "sound relations" among the three nations advances their own national interests and supports “regional and global peace, security, stability and prosperity."

“China, Russia and India are emerging economies and important members of the Global South,” Guo said during a press briefing, in his first official reaction after Putin's high-profile visit to New Delhi last week and his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin's first visit to India after the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022 was closely observed by Beijing, owing to its strategic ties with Moscow. Responding to a query about the Russian President's remark, where he described both India and China as "our closet friends," Guo said China is ready to work with both to foster strong bilateral relations.

On the issue of India-China relations, Guo declared China wants to promote sustained and strong ties with New Delhi with a long-term perspective. The bilateral ties between both countries worsened following a violent confrontation in Eastern Ladakh in 2020 until last year, and are on a path of normalisation amid ongoing geopolitical shifts.

Shifting geopolitical landscape

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India comes amid a shifting geopolitical landscape, with India and China locked in a tense trade standoff with the United States after President Trump imposed baseline tariffs on most nations seeking fresh and “fair” bilateral trade agreements. India, despite its close partnership with Washington, was hit with an additional 25 per cent tariff on its purchase of Russian oil, on top of the 25 per cent baseline tariffs.

Moscow continues to face sanctions from Western countries, including the United States, for its nearly four-year war with Ukraine. However, negotiations are reportedly underway between Kyiv and Washington to bring an end to the conflict.

