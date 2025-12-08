/Pakistan wants ‘extradition’ of 2 ‘anti-Asim Munir’ officials in UK - in return for taking back sex grooming members

Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government has reportedly proposed to the UK government to accept all the Pakistan-origin sex offenders from Britain. And the country also wants some rebels of the regime, too. Pakistan has said that it would accept the return of convicted members of the Pakistani grooming gang, like Qari Abdul Rauf and Adil Khan, in exchange for Britain extraditing two high-profile anti-Asim Munir political dissidents: Shahzad Akbar and Adil Raja. Akbar was the special assistant to former PM Imran Khan, and Raja was an army officer-turned-whistleblower.

Both Shahzad Akbar and Adil Raja have been living in exile in the UK since around April 2022, and are critics of the hybrid regime of Asim Munir-led military and PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The alleged proposal came after a meeting on December 4 in Islamabad. It was between Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott. Official statements described the talks as focused on "security cooperation", tackling "fake news", and repatriating undocumented Pakistanis.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Dawn reported that both parties "discussed the return of Pakistanis illegally residing in the UK", nothing in the public readouts mentioned grooming gang offenders.