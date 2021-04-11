'Prepare for what's after': Justin Trudeau warns Canada against climate change

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, is asking his opposition to finally admit that climate change is real, and has urged locals to prepare for what’s after the pandemic.

"While we are fighting to end the pandemic... we must prepare for what comes after," he said during his speech.

During a virtual convention for the Liberal party, Trudeau delivered a speech where he asserted that the Liberals are the "only ones with a real plan to tackle climate change and pass on a cleaner and more prosperous future."

Also read | Canada's Justin Trudeau warns of 'very serious' third wave of coronavirus

His speech has come at a time when the country is abuzz with rumours of an electoral campaign in the next few months.

Together, we can choose a brighter future. Together, we can keep supporting each other and build the kind of tomorrow we all want to see. Tune in to #LIB2021 as I speak about building that future with each and every one of you: https://t.co/pBwiGq4DqS — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 10, 2021 ×

Trudeau urged people to keep working to restore the environment. "Together, we have accomplished a lot of things... but the work is far from being finished," he said.

He also attacked his main opposition party, the Conservatives, by claiming they "refuse to admit climate change is real".

His accusation comes after a majority of Conservative delegates rejected a resolution recognising the danger posed by climate change.

#LIB2021 may be over, but our work isn’t. To all of you who logged on, tuned in, and took part in the @Liberal_Party’s largest-ever national convention: thank you. Let’s keep this going, and let’s keep Canada moving forward. pic.twitter.com/3fnhtwtZ2X — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 10, 2021 ×

Trudeau accused the opposition party leader, Erin O'Toole of being disconnected and said the Conservatives are simply "flirt(ing) with disinformation" related to public health in case of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, his administration is on the right track “to meet our commitment that every Canadian who wants to will be fully vaccinated by the end of the summer,” he said.