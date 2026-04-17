/Praise Trump, you’re ‘handsome’; cross him, you’re ‘least attractive’: US President’s remarks spark buzz

US President Donald Trump seems to favour reporters who praise him and slam Democrats, but insults others who question him. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the US president compliments a male reporter by calling him “handsome” after he asks Trump a question that favours him. However, in a rant post on Truth Social, Trump slammed a female reporter after she released poll numbers showing the Republican has a 35 per cent approval rating.

In a video on social media, a reporter asks Trump outside the White House, “Do policies like no tax on tips, no tax on overtime show that the Democratic Party is no longer the party of the working class and the Republican Party under your leadership actually is?”

In response, Trump compliments the male reporter, saying, “I love this question. This is the greatest guy. Look how handsome he is. What a great guy he is.”

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Trump insults Jessica Tarlov

In a rant on his Truth Social platform, Trump called Fox News reporter Jessica Tarlov “least attractive and talented” and “boring”, calling for her removal from the television. This came after the liberal panellist discussed the president’s relative unpopularity in most polls, with approval ratings of 35 per cent.

Trump wrote, “I’m on Air Force One heading to Las Vegas and Arizona for Greetings and Speeches on NO TAX ON TIPS, a WINDFALL for our Great American Citizens. I am watching one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television, Jessica Tarlov. Her voice is so grating and terrible, I had to ‘turn her off!’”