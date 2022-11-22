Powerful quake of magnitude 7.0 jolts Solomon Islands, tsunami warning issued

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter Scale struck Southwest of Malango, Solomon Islands on Tuesday morning.

The US Geological Survey said that a tsunami alert has been issued by the Pacific warning centre, reported AFP.

People are advised to move to higher ground immediately, said a spokesperson for the Solomon Islands' prime minister.

"People are advised to move to higher ground now," said the spokesman from Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's office."