Powerful quake of magnitude 7.0 jolts Solomon Islands, tsunami warning issued
People have been advised to move to higher ground immediately
Story highlights
The US Geological Survey said that a tsunami alert has been issued
The US Geological Survey said that a tsunami alert has been issued
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter Scale struck Southwest of Malango, Solomon Islands on Tuesday morning.
The US Geological Survey said that a tsunami alert has been issued by the Pacific warning centre, reported AFP.
People are advised to move to higher ground immediately, said a spokesperson for the Solomon Islands' prime minister.
"People are advised to move to higher ground now," said the spokesman from Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's office."
More to follow...