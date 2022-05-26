Powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Peru

A strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck a southern city in Peru on Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey.

So far, there are no reports of casualties and damages.

The quake struck around 7.02 am local time in the Tirapata region and was centred 8.1 miles (13km) east-southeast of Azangaro.

According to experts, the quake was fairly deep at around 135.3 miles (217.8km) beneath the surface.

The US Tsunami Warning System said no tsunami warning had been issued.

Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) estimated the quake at magnitude 7.

The earthquake swayed a few buildings in La Paz, the capital of neighbouring Bolivia, as well as in Peruvian cities such as Arequipa, Tacna and Cusco, according to local reports.

More details to follow.

