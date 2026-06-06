/'Possible escalation of tension, will lie with US', warns Iran after US strikes

Hours after the US military struck radar and coastal surveillance facilities in the Sirik region and Qeshm Island, Iran condemned the attack saying it is "a clear violation of the ceasefire of April 19 and a military aggression against the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Hitting out at US further Tehran said," The repeated violation of the ceasefire by the United States proves once again that this country not only does not have the will to reduce tensions and return to the path of stability, but also poses serious risks to the security of the region with its adventurous actions, and the responsibility for all the effects and consequences of these illegal actions, as well as any possible escalation of tension, will lie with the US government."

Iran retaliates, attacks Kuwait, Bahrain

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In retaliation of US attack, Iran launched missile attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain early Saturday.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in a statement, said that it has targeted US bases in region with air-launched missiles in response to attack on the islands of Sirik and Qeshm.

“Following the invasion by the child-killing and terrorist US army of Sirik and Qeshm islands, enemy bases in the area were hit by aerospace missiles,” IRGC said.

In the wake of the US attacks, Iran has called on the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to intervene.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also calls on the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council, and other responsible international bodies to respond immediately and effectively to the continued flagrant violation of the ceasefire and the illegal US action, and to prevent the increasing normalization of violations of the UN Charter and actions that threaten regional and international peace and security," a statement released by Iran read.