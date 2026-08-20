/Portugal bans full-face veils: 7 Asian, 3 African, 8 European countries also have similar restrictions | FULL LIST

Portugal president has enacted a law that bans the concealment of faces in public. Portugal President Antonio Jose Seguro said in a statement, that the face must be considered a central element of human identity and communication. The bill was originally introduced by the far-right Chega party and passed the Portuguese parliament with a two-thirds majority, receiving support from the right-wing governing coalition while left-wing parties voted against it. The law prohibits the wearing of garments designed to conceal the face or prevent identification in public spaces, as well as any coercion forcing a person to cover their face for reasons related to gender, religion, age or origin. Violators will face fines ranging from €150 to €3,000. Exemptions are provided for reasons such as health, professional, artistic or weather-related needs, as well as within places of worship, diplomatic missions and on airplanes.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, argue that the law disproportionately targets Muslim women, limits religious freedom, and restricts personal autonomy. Proponents contend the measure is necessary to uphold gender equality, national security, and transparent public communication. With this law, Portugal joins several other European nations that enforce full or partial bans on public face coverings.

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Which other countries have banned the burqa or full-face veils?

At least 24 countries worldwide have enacted full or partial bans on the burqa and niqab, spanning across Europe, Africa, and Asia. France became the first European country to enforce a nationwide ban in 2011, followed by Belgium later that year. Austria banned full-face veils in public spaces in 2017, while Denmark introduced a nationwide ban on face coverings in 2018. Switzerland’s nationwide ban came into force in January 2025 after voters approved it in a referendum. Bulgaria also enforces a nationwide restriction, while the Netherlands has a partial ban covering places such as public transport, schools and hospitals. Norway restricts face veils in educational institutions, including schools, nurseries and universities.

In Africa, several countries have imposed restrictions on face-covering veils, largely citing security and public-safety concerns. Tunisia prohibits full-face veils in government institutions, schools and administrative buildings. Morocco has banned the manufacture, marketing and sale of the burqa, while Cameroon has restricted full-face veils following security concerns linked to suicide bombings.