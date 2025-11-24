Google Preferred
‘Ban the burqa’: Australian senator wears Islamic dress in parliament, calls it ‘oppressive, radical, risk to national security’

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 24, 2025, 17:16 IST | Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 17:16 IST
‘Ban the burqa’: Australian senator wears Islamic dress in parliament, calls it ‘oppressive, radical, risk to national security’

Pauline Hanson Photograph: (AFP)

It was the second time Hanson had used the head garment, worn by some Muslim women, in parliament in an effort to ban the public wearing of burqas.

 

Senator Pauline Hanson, a far-right Australian politician, in a bid to ban the burqa, wore the Islamic dress in the Parliament on Monday (Nov 24). The political stunt has sparked accusations of racism from Muslim senators in the country. After she was denied to introduce a bill that would outlaw burqas and other full-face coverings in public places in Australia, the politician wore one in the parliament.

It was the second time Hanson had used the head garment, worn by some Muslim women, in parliament in an effort to ban the public wearing of burqas.

"This is a racist senator, displaying blatant racism," said Muslim Mehreen Faruqi, a Greens senator from the state of New South Wales. Muslim Fatima Payman, an independent senator from the state of Western Australia, called the act "disgraceful".

In a statement later posted on Facebook, Hanson said her actions were in protest at the Senate's rejection of her proposed bill.

"So if the Parliament won't ban it, I will display this oppressive, radical, non-religious head garb that risk our national security and the ill-treatment of women on the floor of our parliament so that every Australian knows what's at stake," Hanson said in the statement.

"If they don't want me wearing it - ban the burqa," she said.

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

