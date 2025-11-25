/Zelensky thanks 13 world leaders on internet after Trump accused him of showing ‘zero gratitude’ for efforts to end war with Russia

After the US President Donald Trump accused his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky have showing "zero gratitude" towards world leaders for their efforts to end the war with Russia, the Ukrainian leader extended his gratitude to 13 leaders on social media. Posting on X, Zelensky said, “Thank you for your support!” in response to several social media posts.

This came after Trump claimed on social media that “UKRAINE ‘LEADERSHIP’ HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS” in relation to the war there.

Here are the times Zelensky said ‘thank you’ for Trump’s efforts to end war

This feels like deja vu, as when Zelensky met Trump in the Oval Office in February, US Vice President JD Vance had said that if he had said "thank you" even once.

While Trump claimed Zelensky has shown "zero gratitude", here are all the times Zelensky has shown how grateful he was for the efforts.

On Friday (Nov 21), Zelensky, after a conversation with Vance and the US Army secretary, said, "I’m grateful for the attention and willingness to work together with us and our partners.”

“Ukraine has always respected and continues to respect US President Donald Trump’s desire to put an end to the bloodshed,” Zelensky added. In July, Zelensky said on X, "I am grateful to President Trump for his readiness to support the defense of our people’s lives.”

When Vance accused in February that the Ukrainian president was not grateful, it was recorded that Zelensky expressed gratitude 33 times.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva on Sunday (Nov 23), said that it was a "productive" and "meaningful" meeting. Rubio said they will come back in around one or two hours, so he will not take questions now. "We've had probably the most productive and meaningful meeting so far in this entire process," he said.