Portland shooting: Law enforcement officials kill suspect

A suspect in the killing of a Trump supporter in Portland was shot dead on Thursday when officials tried to arrest him, a report said.

A report by The New York Times said that Michael Reinoehl was shot dead in Lacey, southwest of Seattle.

It quoted Lt. Ray Brady of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office who said that the law enforcement officials tried to nab the suspect when he exited an apartment and "there was gunfire".

He added that four law enforcement officers fired shots.

A report said Reinoehl was under investigation in the killing of Aaron Danielson, President Donald Trump's supporter, who arrived into downtown Portland, clashed with demonstrators who are protesting against racial injustice and police brutality.

In a video interview shared by Vice News on Thursday, Reinoehl said he had shot in self-defence thinking he and a friend would be stabbed.

"I had no choice. I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of colour. But I wasn't going to do that", he said.