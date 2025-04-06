Pope Francis made a surprise public appearance at the Vatican on Sunday and met with crowds just two weeks after being discharged from the hospital two weeks ago.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been recovering from a serious episode of pneumonia since being hospitalised on February 14 after suffering acute respiratory insufficiency.



“A good Sunday to all. Thank you very much,” the Pope said as he was wheeled through Saint Peter’s Square in his wheelchair after a mass dedicated to the sick.



Surrounded by cameras and smartphones, and nasal breathing tubes still attached, the pope’s voice was fragile, but the pontiff was more audible than when he left the Gemelli hospital on March 23.



Pope was hospitalised for more than five weeks for treatment of his serious health crisis after a bout of bronchitis developed into double pneumonia, a serious condition for him especially, as he had pleurisy in his young days and had to get part of a lung removed.

Last month, the head of his medical team said that Francis came so close to death at one point during his 38-day hospital stay that his doctors considered stopping the treatment so he could die in peace.



In a previously unannounced move, the Pope came out to the square shortly before noon (11:00 BST) at the end of the celebration of a Mass for the Catholic Church’s Jubilee year.

Francis offers a weekly noon-time prayer in St. Peter’s Square on Sundays but had not done so since February 9.

Sunday’s Mass was part of a special celebration in honour of healthcare workers and the sick.

After the Mass, the Vatican released a text prepared by Francis in which he prayed for “doctors, nurses, and health workers, who are not always helped to work in adequate conditions and are sometimes even victims of aggression.”

“Their mission is not easy and must be supported and respected,” read the statement.

Francis further said in the text that he had felt God’s closeness during his time in hospital.

“I ask the Lord that this touch of his love might reach all those who suffer and encourage those who are taking care of them," said the text.

In the remaining text, the pope prayed for peace in Gaza, where “people are reduced to living in unimaginable conditions, without shelter, without food, without clean water,” as well as “tormented Ukraine.”

Despite his ongoing health struggles, there has been no indication from the Vatican that the pope intends to resign.

(With inputs from agencies)