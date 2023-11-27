Pope Francis battling lung inflammation, but will attend Dubai COP28 climate conference this week

Pope Francis, 87, disclosed a health concern, revealing he is grappling with lung inflammation. Despite this, he expressed his determination to attend COP28, the upcoming climate change conference in Dubai later this week.

In an unusual move, Pope Francis chose to forego his weekly Sunday appearance at St Peter's Square due to his health condition.

Instead, he delivered the traditional noon blessing via a live televised broadcast from the Vatican hotel where he resides, reported the Associated Press.

Addressing the faithful, Pope Francis acknowledged his lung inflammation, preventing him from making the customary window appearance. He entrusted a priest to read his reflections for the day.

"Brothers and sisters, happy Sunday. Today I cannot appear at the window because I have this problem of inflammation of the lungs," the Pope said.

Dubai climate change conference

Despite his health setback, Pope Francis confirmed his participation in the COP28 gathering on climate change in the United Arab Emirates.

He reiterated his commitment to deliver his scheduled speech on Saturday, emphasizing the urgency of addressing climate change for the sake of future generations.

Through the words read by the priest, Pope Francis highlighted climate change as a significant threat to the world, paralleling it with the dangers posed by war. He expressed gratitude to those offering prayers and urged collective efforts to safeguard the planet, referring to it as the "common house."

Video footage of the broadcast showed Pope Francis with a bandage on his right hand and what appeared to be a cannula. The Vatican did not immediately clarify whether the Pope was undergoing intravenous treatment or another form of medical intervention.

A notable discrepancy emerged between Pope Francis stating he had lung inflammation and the Vatican's previous announcement that a CT scan yielded negative results for pulmonary complications. The nature of the Pope's medical treatment remains unclear.

This isn't the first time Pope Francis has faced health challenges. Earlier this year, he was hospitalised for pneumonia, characterised by the Vatican as bronchitis requiring intravenous antibiotic treatment. The current health concerns come amidst unusually windy and chilly weather in Rome.

During the broadcast, Pope Francis's voice exhibited signs of strain and breathlessness. He briefly explained his absence from the window appearance and concluded with his customary request for prayers.