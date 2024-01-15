Pope defends conditional same-sex blessings decision, says those against have misunderstood it

Pope Francis, on Sunday (Jan 14) defended the historic decision to approve blessings for same-sex couples, saying that those in the Catholic Church who have resisted it have jumped to “ugly conclusions”. The statement comes nearly a month after Francis first made the announcement which has since sparked a debate in the Church.

‘The danger is…’

During an interview with Italy’s Channel 9, the Pope made his first public comments since the December 18 declaration which has sparked a widespread debate in the Church, with bishops in some countries, particularly in Africa, raising objections and refusing to let their priests implement it.

WATCH | Pope Fracis' conditional blessings for same-sex couples “Sometimes decisions are not accepted, but in most cases when decisions are not accepted, it is because they are not understood,” Francis said in response to a specific question about the declaration.

He added, “The danger is that if I don’t like something and I put it (the opposition) in my heart, I become a resistance and jump to ugly conclusions.”

“This is what happened with these latest decisions on blessings for all,” said Pope Francis referring to the declaration known by its Latin title Fiducia Supplicans.

On December 18, the Vatican declared that Roman Catholic priests can offer blessings to same-sex couples, provided these blessings are not incorporated into regular Church rituals or liturgies.

At the time and since then, the Vatican has repeatedly stressed that these blessings should not be confused with the sacrament of heterosexual marriage. However, the clarification which was given by the Vatican’s doctrinal department just this month did not sway bishops in Africa.

Notably, some countries in Africa have imposed or have sought to introduce laws that punish same-sex activity by imprisonment or even the death penalty.

‘The Lord blesses everyone’

When the decision was announced in December, the Vatican said that priests are encouraged to make decisions on a case-by-case basis, allowing the Church’s support for people seeking God’s help through a simple blessing.

“The Lord blesses everyone,” the Pope said during the interview. He added, “But then people have to enter into a dialogue with the blessing of the Lord and see the path that the Lord proposes.”

“We (the Church) have to take them by the hand and lead them along that path and not condemn them from the start,” said Francis. The Church maintains that same-sex attraction is not sinful, but homosexual acts are.

Since the beginning of his papacy in 2013, Pope Francis has aimed to foster a more welcoming environment for the LGBTQ+ community within the Church without altering the moral doctrine on same-sex activity.