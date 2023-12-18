Landmark Vatican ruling approved by Pope Francis allows priests to bless same-sex couples

In a historic ruling approved by Pope Francis, the Vatican declared on Monday (Dec 18) that Roman Catholic priests can offer blessings to same-sex couples, provided these blessings are not incorporated into regular Church rituals or liturgies.

The pronouncement comes through a document from the Vatican's doctrinal office, gesturing a significant shift in the Church's stance.

The Vatican said that these blessings should not be confused with the sacrament of heterosexual marriage.

Priests are encouraged to make decisions on a case-by-case basis, allowing the Church's support for people seeking God's help through a simple blessing.

Background and Pope's October hints

Pope Francis hinted at potential changes in October, responding to questions raised by conservative cardinals.

While the October response was nuanced, the recent eight-page document, titled "On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings," explicitly addresses specific scenarios, including an 11-page section on "Blessings of Couples in Irregular Situations and of Couples of the Same Sex."

The Church maintains that same-sex attraction is not sinful, but homosexual acts are. Since his papacy's beginning in 2013, Pope Francis has aimed to foster a more welcoming environment for the LGBTQ+ community within the Church without altering the moral doctrine on same-sex activity.

Father James Martin, a prominent American Jesuit priest known for his work with the LGBTQ+ community, hailed the document as "a major step forward in the church's ministry" to them. Martin expressed delight in being able to bless his friends in same-sex unions, as reported by Reuters.

Cautionary measures in the document

Titled "Fiducia Supplicans" (Supplicating Trust) in Latin, the document says that the blessing's form should avoid ritual fixations to prevent confusion with the Sacrament of Marriage. It can be applied to those not seeking legitimation but desiring enrichment, healing, and elevation of their lives by the Holy Spirit.

Also watch | Pope celebrates 87th birthday; One of the oldest popes in Church history The document stipulates that these blessings should not coincide with civil marriage ceremonies and must lack the trappings of a wedding. Potential contexts include visits to shrines, meetings with priests, group prayers, or pilgrimages.

While this progressive move aligns with Pope Francis' inclusive approach, it is expected to face opposition from conservative quarters within the Church. The document, signed by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, head of the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, was approved by the pope in a private audience on Monday morning (Dec 18).