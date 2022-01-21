'Poor example': US lawmakers slam Musk's Tesla for expanding in Xinjiang

US lawmakers hit out at Tesla's expansion in the Xinjiang region where the Chinese government has reportedly opened detention camps against Uyghurs.

In a letter to Tesla chief Elon Musk, the head of two House of Representatives Ways and Means subcommittees said the move was "misguided" and set a "poor example" as it "empowers" the Chinese government.

Tesla had announced earlier that it would be opening a showroom in Xinjiang despite multiple US and EU sanctions linked to the exploitation of Uyghurs in the region. Tesla has a factory in Shanghai and has shown robust growth in electric cars while also exporting it from its hub in China.

The hard-hitting letter comes as the French parliament condemned the "genocide" by the Chinese government on Uyghurs.

At least 1 million Uyghurs are believed to be in internment camps involving forced labour run by the Chinese government. China however denies the claims.

The US lawmakers in the letter addressed to Musk asked whether Tesla manufactured goods in Xinjiang including financial links with companies in Xinjiang.

Last month the US government had banned imports of goods made in Xinjiang to put pressure on the Chinese Communist Party.

