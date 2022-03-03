Pompeo voices concern over Taiwan as Russian invasion of Ukraine unfolds

There have been growing concerns among the US leadership that Taiwan might be targeted next by China as the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfolds.

The anxiety was reflected when former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, one of former president Donald Trump's most hawkish advisors on China, arrived in arrived in Taipei on Wednesday for a visit.

During his meeting with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen, Pompeo said that Taiwan must not be allowed to go the same way as Ukraine.

"If any of us were mistaken or complacent about the risk to that freedom, I think we need only watch what's taking place in Europe today to see that this continues to demand deep concerted focus leadership from those of us who cherish freedom," he said.

"I think these days call for the simple reminder that it is not provocative to say that one demands freedom," he added warning that "those who desire to destroy freedom, to change human lives" will see silence as "their opportunity".

Also read | ‘Just watch, Taiwan is going to be next’: Trump warns as Russia-Ukraine war rages on

The visit has sparked anger in China, calling on the US to shed any of its intentions on supporting Taiwan’s independence.

“The attempt by the US to show support to Taiwan will be in vain, no matter who the US sends,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in Beijing on Wednesday.

“The Chinese people are firmly determined and resolved to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

Also read | China told Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until end of Winter Olympics: Report

Reacting to the visit, state media tabloid the Global Times in a tweet said, “It is an obvious provocation. Let’s keep calm and don’t be fooled. They are waiting for China to jump into the trap,” one commenter wrote.

Last year in January, Pompeo announced that Washington was ending restrictions on official contacts with China-claimed Taiwan in a move that angered Beijing.

Watch | Taiwan cautious of Chinese aggression amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions

(With inputs from agencies)