Pompeo and Johnson discuss China's actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed China's actions in Hong Kong and its treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang, Reuters report stated quoting a British summary of the discussion.

"They spoke about shared global security and foreign policy issues, including China's actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the situation in Iran and the Middle East Peace Process," Downing Street said.

"The Prime Minister and Secretary of State also underlined their commitment to negotiate a strong UK-US Free Trade Agreement that benefits the economies of both countries."

Johnson and Pompeo also underscored the importance of the US-led Five Eyes intelligence alliance, according to the report.

Johnson also raised the death of 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn who was killed in a road collision with a US diplomat's wife.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the need for justice to be done for Harry Dunn and his family," Downing Street said. "He said there was a strong feeling among the people of the UK that justice must be delivered."

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Britain, the United States and other allies needed to stand up for their values on the international stage, speaking alongside Pompeo in London.

"The UK is really clear that we need to work with our American friends, and also with other partners together in the international system to protect our freedoms and interest and stand up, as we've shown over Hong Kong, stand up for our values," he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)