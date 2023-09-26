Political convenience cannot determine response to extremism, says Indian EAM amid Canada row

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday (Sep 26). During his speech, the minister said that political convenience cannot determine the response towards terrorism and extremism.



Jaishankar gave the statement amid escalating diplomatic tension between India and Canada over the issue of the latter providing a safe haven to Khalistani extremists and accusing India of being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.



In a veiled attack on Canada, the foreign minister said, “We must never again allow an injustice like vaccine apartheid to recur. Climate Action too cannot continue to witness an evasion of historical responsibilities. The power of markets should not be utilised to steer food and energy from the needy to the wealthy. Nor must we countenance that political convenience determines responses to terrorism, extremism and violence. Similarly, respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercises in cherry-picking. When reality departs from rhetoric, we must have the courage to call it out."

'Namaste from Bharat'

The minister started his speech by greeting the listeners in Indian style 'namaste' and using the name 'Bharat' instead of India.



“Namaste from Bharat!...Our fullest support to this UNGA's theme of rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity. This is an occasion to take stock of our achievements and challenges even while sharing our aspirations and goals. Indeed, in regard to both, there is much that India has to share," he said.



"The world is witnessing an exception period of turmoil...At this juncture, it was with a sense of exceptional responsibility India took up the presidency of G20. Our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' sought to focus on the key concerns of the many just the narrow interests of the few,” he added.

Jaishankar calls for making Security Council 'contemporary'

The foreign minister backed the UNSC reforms as he called for making the Security Council 'contemporary'.



“It was noteworthy that at India's initiative, the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. By doing so, we gave voice to an entire continent which has long been its due. This significant step in reform should inspire the United Nations, a much older organisation, to also make the Security Council contemporary,” he added.

'Still few nations shape agenda, this won't go unchallenged'

In his speech, Jaishankar pointed out how some nations have been shaping agendas and defining norms and added that it is important that 'rule-makers do not subjugate rule-takers'.



"It is still a few nations who shape the agenda and seek to define the norms. This can't go on indefinitely nor will it go unchallenged. A fair, equitable and democratic order will surely emerge once we all put our minds to it. And for a start, that means ensuring that rule-makers do not subjugate rule-takers,” he said.

