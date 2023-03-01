Police shoot Indian national after latter stabs cleaner in Australia

An Indian national, aged 32, was shot dead by the Australian Police on Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a cleaner at a railway station in Sydney and used a knife to threaten the police officers, as reported by India's news agency ANI.

The Indian national from Tamil Nadu, Mohamed Rahmathullah Syed Ahmed, was living in Auburn. Australia's Indian Consulate General found that the attacker was staying on a bridging visa in Australia.

The investigation is being carried out by the detectives in the incident and they are even exploring the angle of mental health. As per the detectives, a cleaner was stabbed by Ahmed and then the police officers were threatened with a knife before the latter was fatally shot by the police personnel.

The 28-year-old cleaner was attacked by Ahmed at Auburn train station at 12.03 am local time on Tuesday before reaching Auburn police station five minutes later, The Sydney Morning Herald reported citing police.

As quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald, Australia's Indian Consulate General said, “The incident is extremely disturbing and unfortunate. We have formally taken up the matter with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, NSW Office as well as state police authorities.”

When two police officers attempted to leave the police station and reach the spot where the stabbing took place, they were confronted by Ahmed, who tried to harm them.

After the attack, three shots were fired by the senior officer, two of which pierced Syed Ahmed's chest. A taser was also used on the attacker by a probationary constable.

Although paramedics treated Syed at the scene and he was rushed to Westmead Hospital, however, was declared dead just after 1:30 am local time, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

At the press conference, NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said that the officers had only a second to respond and were left with no choice but to shoot the attacker.

“I fully support these officers. It’s traumatic. It’s a significant incident at one of our police stations. There just isn’t an impending time. It is immediate. He launches through the glass doors at the officers; they had very little time to react,” he said.

Talking about the counter-terrorism unit's role in the investigation, Smith said, “It’s part of our model in terms of response. Obviously, when someone armed themselves with a knife and stabs an individual and then tries to attack police, which is the CCTV footage, (it) is highly concerning. When that’s involved, it triggers a number of intelligence responses and investigative responses which we’re dealing with.”

