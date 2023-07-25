Police halts Twitter's rebranding drive halfway at company's San Francisco headquarters

Billionaire Elon Musk faced an interruption during his drive to rebrand the iconic name of the microblogging platform Twitter to X when the police arrived at the spot and halted the work.

As a part of the rebranding of the social media firm, on Monday, the iconic vertical Twitter letting was removed from the company’s San Francisco headquarters when the local police department paused them from continuing the “unauthorised work,” as per The San Francisco Standard reports.

Only the letters “er” were left on one side of the sign with the bird logo at the time the work was stopped.

The police officers on the scene said that the Twitter officials had a work order to pull the down the sign at the Market Street headquarters but the firm did not inform the security officials and the owner of the building.

“Police on the scene said someone with Twitter had a work order to take the sign down but didn’t communicate it with security and the property owner of the building,” the Standard added.

Amid the confusion the police were called, however, the officials later through their inquiry determined that no crime had been committed and that the incident was not a police matter.

"Officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the area of 10th and Market streets regarding a report of a possible unpermitted street closure," The San Francisco Standard quoted a police spokesperson as saying in an email.

"Through their investigation, officers were able to determine that no crime was committed and this incident was not a police matter."

Elon Musk opens up on rebranding

On Monday, Elon Musk while elucidating on his decision to rebrand Twitter as 'X' said that it was not 'simply' a renaming process.

In a post on X, Musk said acquiring Twitter was to ensure freedom of speech as well as "act as an accelerant for X - the everything app."

"This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing," Musk wrote, adding that Twitter had served its purpose and that it had evolved past its name.

"The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video," wrote Musk.

He also hinted at the big changes that were coming, including the transformation of the platform into a financial app.

"In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird," Musk emphasised.

(With inputs from agencies)



