/Police fatally shoot autistic man in Columbia who called 911 for help

A 25-year-old autistic man was shot and killed by police outside his new apartment in Columbia, just days after moving into a community specifically designed for individuals with disabilities. Alex LaMorie, who was experiencing a suicidal crisis, had called 911 to request a wellness check as part of a pre-established safety plan.

The tragedy unfolded at Patuxent Commons, an inclusive housing complex in Columbia where LaMorie had lived for only three days. According to family members, LaMorie was proactive about his mental health and had been instructed to contact authorities if he felt he was a danger to himself. His mother had previously alerted officials to his diagnosis and history of self-harm.

Shortly after midnight on February 28, officers arrived at the complex but initially failed to locate LaMorie inside. As they exited the building, they encountered him in the parking lot. Howard County police officials stated that LaMorie was armed with a knife and failed to comply with repeated orders to drop the weapon. Three officers, Joel Rodriguez, Cody Bostic, and Joseph Riebau, opened fire. LaMorie died at the scene.

The incident has devastated the local community and raised urgent questions regarding police response to neurodivergent individuals in crisis. LaMorie was a respected voice in the autism community, serving on the advisory board of the Autism & Grief Project and speaking frequently about how standard crisis techniques often fail those with autism.

"Life is too short to be mad at everyone," LaMorie texted his mother hours before the shooting. His family remembers him as a "kind, loving, and enthusiastic" person who was deeply committed to his stability.